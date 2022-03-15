What oddsmakers think of Illinois’ NCAA tournament chances

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) eye a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–The NCAA tournament tips off in earnest Tuesday night with the play-in games in Dayton, Ohio, but the fourth-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini still have a few more days to rest up and prepare for the team’s first round matchup against the number 13 seed University of Tennessee Chattanooga Mocs.

Illinois is a 7.5 favorite, but has to be watchful for another early NCAA tournament upset. Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith, a Belleville native, is a dangerous guard averaging 20 ppg, playing on the biggest stage of his career against the in-state flagship university. On the interior, former Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa gives Chattanooga a big man with Power 6 experience, averaging 11 and 7 per game.

What do the oddsmakers think of Illinois’ chances deep into the tournament? DraftKings has the team at +4000 to win the whole thing, meaning a $100 bet would return $4000; FOX Bet and FanDuel have the team at +5000, meaning a $10 bet would return $510. FanDuel has +5500 odds that Gonzaga and Illinois will square off in the national championship game, with Gonzaga having the best odds overall of being the last team standing to cut down the nets in New Orleans.