What to expect as Kansas City gears up to celebrate 30th edition of Red Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s time to honor tradition in the Chiefs Kingdom.

Friday marks the 30th edition of Red Friday in Kansas City. This year, pay tribute to the Red Friday tradition across the city.

Snap a picture of one of many Chiefs logos that dot the city. Crews sprayed the logos Wednesday morning, with a little help from FOX4’s Marcus Officer. You can find the logos on the lawn at the Jackson County Courthouse, City Hall, and Liberty Memorial. Crews are also adding the designs to Mill Creek Park and at the intersection of Ward Parkway and Shawnee Mission Road.

The city’s entertainment districts are getting in the spirit. KC Wolf traveled to new heights to add Chiefs Kingdom flags in Westport. The decorations will also be added along 47th Street through the Plaza and on the Sister Cities Bridge. To make sure everyone knows who Kansas City is pulling for on Sunday, KC Wolf also plans to help dress the Plaza statues in their game day gear.

KC Wolf is getting the city ready for #RedFriday! pic.twitter.com/NNh5MdBGrW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2021

If you want to capture some of your own memories to kickoff the season, head to Town Center Plaza in Leawood Thursday evening. You’ll get the chance to snap pictures at a Chiefs-themed photo bus. The bus will be parked from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

🚨 #RedFriday is THIS WEEK! 🚨 Purchase your flag this Friday at KC-area McDonald's or online at https://t.co/jjAX571pyX. Net proceeds benefit @RMHCKC. pic.twitter.com/aU8WwNBI0w — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 6, 2021

Then on Friday, make sure you’re up early to get your hands on the 2021 Red Friday Flag. Each flag costs $5. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. Fans can buy the flags at Hy-Vee locations. The flags will also be available at more than 135 McDonald’s locations in the Kansas City and St. Joseph area.

You can also buy a flag online for $10.