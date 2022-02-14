What we know about $1 million Super Bowl bet that went bust in East St. Louis

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reacts after being sacked by Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis fans who may have been hate-watching the Super Bowl weren’t the only ones a little frustrated by the Rams’ late-game heroics to beat Cincinnati. Consider whoever it was who placed a parlay bet at the DraftKings Casino Queen, one that we now know was done in-person in East St. Louis:

Bengals to win, with the total points coming in UNDER 48.5. The bettor put $1 million down.

With less than two minutes left, it looked like the improbable wager was about to hit, with a payout of $4.15 million.

Until it didn’t.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp teamed up for what ended up being the game-winning score to make it 23-20. Had the Bengals tied the game with a late field goal and then won it in overtime on a safety, the bet could have still won out. But it wasn’t meant to happen.

DraftKings couldn’t provide more specifics Monday but said nationally it paid out $175 million for winning wagers.

According to the American Gaming Association, 31.4 million adults in the U.S. were expected to bet a combined $7.61 billion on the game in some form, either through formal sportsbooks or casually with friends.