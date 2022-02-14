What we know about $1 million Super Bowl bet that went bust in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis fans who may have been hate-watching the Super Bowl weren’t the only ones a little frustrated by the Rams’ late-game heroics to beat Cincinnati. Consider whoever it was who placed a parlay bet at the DraftKings Casino Queen, one that we now know was done in-person in East St. Louis:
Bengals to win, with the total points coming in UNDER 48.5. The bettor put $1 million down.
With less than two minutes left, it looked like the improbable wager was about to hit, with a payout of $4.15 million.
Until it didn’t.
Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp teamed up for what ended up being the game-winning score to make it 23-20. Had the Bengals tied the game with a late field goal and then won it in overtime on a safety, the bet could have still won out. But it wasn’t meant to happen.
DraftKings couldn’t provide more specifics Monday but said nationally it paid out $175 million for winning wagers.
According to the American Gaming Association, 31.4 million adults in the U.S. were expected to bet a combined $7.61 billion on the game in some form, either through formal sportsbooks or casually with friends.