What you should know about the St. Louis Rams

FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2000, file photo, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson (87) tries but fails to get the ball into the end zone as he is tackled by St. Louis Rams’ Mike Jones on the final play of NFL football’s Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta. The Rams won 23-16. (AP Photo/John Gaps III, File)

ST. LOUIS- When the Los Angeles Rams host the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in the Super Bowl, you’ll likely see media coverage and graphics saying that the Bengals will be aiming for their first NFL crown, while the Rams will be aiming for their second. Technically, that’s true. But it would be the first Super Bowl trophy for the Los Angeles Rams.

The St. Louis Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in Super Bowl XXXIV, played January 30, 2000, and reached the precipice of league glory again two years later, only to be upset 20-17 by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI on February 3, 2000.

While those are the most important Super Bowl dates from the Rams’ time in St. Louis, there are other things you should know about the team’s timeline here.

Georgia Frontiere, owner of the Rams holds a “St. Louis Rams” sweatshirt following a news conference in St. Louis, in this April 13, 1995 file photo. (AP Photo/James Finley)

1995: The Rams moved from Anaheim to St. Louis, after the NFL initially blocked owner Georgia Frontiere’s first attempt. She sold 40 percent of the club to Stan Kroenke as part of the relocation process and gave him the right of first refusal to purchase her stake.

1999: The team didn’t have a winning record, let alone make the playoffs until the year the club won it all. It was the first time the Rams were in the playoffs since 1989. It made the playoffs five of the next six years.

2003: The last St. Louis Rams team to not finish the regular season with a losing record, the 8-8 team beat the Seahawks in the Wild Card game before losing to the Atlanta Falcons.

2007-2011: The Rams went 15-65, setting a new record for pro football futility over a five-year stretch.

August 26, 2010: Kroenke, after coming in at the last minute to invoke his right of first refusal status and buy Frontiere’s stake from her children and thwarting an attempt from Shad Khan, gets final approval from the NFL.

“I’ve been around St. Louis and Missouri a major portion of my life,” he said to the St. Louis Post Dispatch at the time. “We worked hard to bring the (Rams) to St. Louis. We worked hard on the expansion process in 1993. We weren’t successful but stayed in there and ultimately got an NFL team back into St. Louis.

“So it’s not our desire to ever lead the charge out of St. Louis. So if that’s sort of the implication, that’s not why we’re here. We’re here to work hard and be very successful in St. Louis.”

2012: Jeff Fisher is hired as Head Coach. Kroenke, who rarely spoke to St. Louis media, tells FOX2 and other outlets that ‘he’s put a lot of jack’ into the St. Louis market, but still doesn’t commit to keeping the team here, as the clock ticks toward an expiring lease on the Edward Jones Dome after the 2014 season.

The closest Jeff Fisher would get to a winning record while in St. Louis was his first season, when the team went 7-8-1.

November 5, 2014: Missouri Governor Jay Nixon names a task force designed to keep St. Louis as an NFL city. It would ultimately come up with a stadium plan for the north riverfront that would also have hosted a team in MLS.

2015: The Rams play what would be their final season in St. Louis, at the same time the league hosts listening sessions for fans in St. Louis, Oakland, and San Diego, markets that all had uncertain futures in the NFL at the time.

December 17, 2015: The Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the team’s last home game in St. Louis.

December 27, 2015: The Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks, marking the team’s last win as a St. Louis franchise in 21 seasons.

January 3, 2016: The Rams lose to San Francisco in overtime, ending the season.

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, championship banners are removed from the Edward Jones Dome, former home of the St. Louis Rams football team in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

January 12, 2016: NFL owners approve the move of the Rams and Chargers to Los Angeles.

April 12, 2017: The city of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and the Regional Stadium Authority file suit against the Rams and the NFL, accusing the parties of violating the league’s own relocation standards.

November 24, 2021: After failing multiple times to get the suit moved out of court, or at least out of the city of St. Louis, the NFL and the Rams settled with local interests for $790 million.

February 10, 2022: The 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is announced, including former St. Louis Rams head coach Dick Vermeil. This summer he’ll join the other St. Louis era players already in Canton, quarterback Kurt Warner, running back Marshall Faulk, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, offensive tackle Orlando Pace, safety Aeneas Williams, and tackle Jackie Slater, who finished his career with one game in St. Louis in 1995 after spending the previous 19 seasons in Los Angeles.