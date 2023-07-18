The FIFA Women’s World Cup begins this week, as the United States Women’s National Team pursues its fifth title.

Australia and New Zealand are hosting the month-long event, making it the first time in the history the tournament will be played in the Southern Hemisphere, and hosted by two nations. The field has expanded to 32 national teams, who will compete in eight groups.

This will be the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup. The U.S. has won four of the previous eight tournaments (1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019), was the runner-up once (2011), and finished third three times (1995, 2003, and 2007)

When does the 2023 World Cup start?

Group play begins on Thursday, July 20, at 1:45 a.m. (U.S. Central Time), as host nation New Zealand plays Norway at Eden Park in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau. The final match is slated for Aug. 20 at 4:45 a.m. (Central), at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Who is competing in the 2023 World Cup?

Each team qualified for the tournament through a series of matches over the past three years against other nations in their respective regions. The 32 teams were put into four pots or pools to draw from based on their international ranking, with one team pulled from each pot to form a group.

The four teams in each group will play one match against the three nations in their group. Teams receive 3 points for a win, 1 point apiece for a draw, and no points for a loss. After the three group matches, the two nations with the most points in each group advance to the knockout stage, which is a 16-team, single-elimination bracket.

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Nigeria

Republic of Ireland

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

China

Denmark

England, Haiti

Group E

Netherlands

Portugal

United States

Vietnam

Group F

Brazil

France

Jamaica

Panama

Group G

Argentina

Italy

South Africa

Sweden

Group H

Colombia

Germany

South Korea

Morocco

How can I watch the 2023 World Cup?

The World Cup will be broadcast on over-the-air FOX affiliates and via cable on FS1 and Telemundo. You can also view matches online at FOXSports.com, via the FOX Sports App, and streaming on Peacock and NBC Universo for Spanish language viewers.

FOX 2’s Women’s World Cup TV schedule

Because the tournament is in Australia and New Zealand, many of the matches will begin in the middle of the night or early in the morning. Some of our morning newscasts will be either be pre-empted.

In addition, some matches will air in prime time (Central), meaning FOX 2’s evening newscasts will either air later or be pre-empted.

Check the FOX 2 Program Schedule to see which shows will be impacted.

The FOX 2 World Cup broadcast schedule is as follows (all times Central):

Thursday, July 20

1 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

1:45 a.m. – New Zealand vs Norway

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

4:45 a.m. – Australia vs Republic of Ireland

6 a.m. – Power of 2 at 6am on KPLR 11 only

7 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

9 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

9:15 p.m. – Nigeria vs Canada

Late Edition of FOX 2 News following match

Friday, July 21

6 p.m. FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

7:45 p.m. – USA vs Vietnam

10 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

Late Edition of FOX 2 News following match

Saturday, July 22

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

4:15 a.m. – England vs Haiti

6:30 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

6:45 a.m. – Denmark vs China PR

No FOX 2 News in the Morning

Sunday, July 23

4:30 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

4:45 a.m. – France vs Jamaica

7 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Wednesday, July 26

6 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

7:45 p.m. – USA vs Netherlands

10 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

Late Edition of FOX 2 News following match

Saturday, July 29

4:30 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

4:45 a.m. – France vs Brazil

7 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

7:15 a.m. – Panama vs Jamaica

No FOX 2 News in the Morning

10:30 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

11:15 p.m. – Korea Republic vs. Morocco

Sunday, July 30

1:30 a.m. FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

1:45 a.m. Switzerland vs New Zealand

Monday, July 31

1 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

1:45 a.m. – Japan vs Spain

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

4:45 a.m. – Canada vs Australia

6 a.m. – Power of 2 at 6am on KPLR 11 only

7 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Tuesday, Aug. 1

12 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

1:45 a.m. – Portugal vs USA

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

5:45 a.m. – China PR vs England

Power of 2 at 6am on KPLR 11 only

8 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Wednesday, Aug. 2

1 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

1:45 a.m. – Argentina vs Sweden

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

4:45 a.m. – Panama vs France

6 a.m. – Power of 2 at 6am on KPLR 11 only

7 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Thursday, Aug. 3

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

4:45 a.m. – Korea Republic vs Germany

6 a.m. – Power of 2 at 6am on KPLR 11 only

7 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Saturday, Aug. 5

7 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

8:45 p.m. – Round of 16 Match – Teams TBA

11 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

11:30 p.m. – Late Edition of FOX 2 News following match

Sunday, Aug. 6

3 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

3:45 a.m. – Round of 16 Match – Teams TBA

Thursday, Aug. 10

7 p.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

7:45 p.m. – Quarterfinal Match – Teams TBA

Late Edition of FOX 2 News following match

Friday, Aug. 11

1:30 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

2:15 a.m. – Quarterfinal Match – Teams TBA

4:30 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Saturday, Aug. 12

1 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

1:45 a.m. – Quarterfinal Match – Teams TBA

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Tonight

5:15 a.m. – Quarterfinal Match – Teams TBA

7:30 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Tuesday, Aug. 15

2 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

2:45 a.m. – Semifinal Match – Teams TBA

5 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Wednesday, Aug. 16

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

4:45 a.m. – Semifinal Match – Teams TBA

6 a.m. – Power of 2 at 6am on KPLR 11 only

7 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning

Saturday, Aug. 19

2 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

2:45 a.m. – Third Place Match – Teams TBA

Sunday, Aug. 20

4 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live

4:45 a.m. – Final Match – Teams TBA

7 a.m. – FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Final Postgame

8 a.m. – FOX 2 News in the Morning