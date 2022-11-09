The grandest tournament in international soccer is coming to the Middle East for the first time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The State of Qatar will host thirty-two national teams from across the globe in the month-long competition.

For the first time in its 92-year history, the World Cup is running in the late fall of the Northern Hemisphere. The tournament normally occurs in the summer months but has been rescheduled to avoid the sweltering heat of the host nation, with average temperatures well above 100° in the summer. By contrast, Qatar averages 77° and 68° in November and December, respectively.

This will be the second World Cup tournament to be held in Asia, following the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

When does the 2022 World Cup start?

Group play begins Sunday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. (U.S. Central Time), as host nation Qatar plays Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The final match is slated for Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. (Central), at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

Who is competing in the 2022 World Cup?

Each team qualified for the tournament through a series of matches over the past three years against other nations in their respective regions. The 32 teams were put into four pots or pools to draw from based on their international ranking, with one team pulled from each pot to form a group.

The four teams in each group will play one match against the three nations in their group. Teams receive 3 points for a win, 1 point apiece for a draw, and no points for a loss. After the three group matches, the two nations with the most points in each group advance to the knockout stage, which is a 16-team, single-elimination bracket.

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

United States

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

How can I watch the 2022 World Cup?

The World Cup will be broadcast on over-the-air FOX affiliates and via cable on FS1. You can also view matches online at FOXSports.com, via the FOX Sports App, and streaming for free on Tubi.

FOX 2’s World Cup TV schedule

Beginning Monday, Nov. 21, “World Cup Tonight” will air at midnight on every tournament match day. Hosts Kate Abdo, former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) star Maurice Edu, and former NFL star and soccer aficionado Chad Johnson welcome guests and analysts to recap and discuss the tournament.

Rob Stone of FOX Sports will host “World Cup Today” to preview each of the day’s fixtures prior to opening kick of the first match.

Due to the tournament, The Power of Two Midday News and Studio STL will air at their regularly scheduled times of 11 a.m. and noon, respectively, on KPLR 11.

Syndicated programs “The Rachael Ray Show,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “TMZ Live,” and “Hot Bench” will all be affected at some point during the World Cup. The shows will return to their normal times at the conclusion of the competition. Check the FOX 2 Program Schedule to see which shows will be impacted.

The FOX 2 World Cup broadcast schedule is as follows (all times Central):

Nov. 21

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Senegal v. Netherlands

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – United States v. Wales

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 22

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Mexico v. Poland

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – France v. Australia

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 23

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Spain v. Costa Rica

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Belgium v. Canada

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 24

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Portugal v. Ghana

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Brazil v. Serbia

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 25

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Netherlands v. Ecuador

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – England v. United States

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 26

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 27

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 28

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Brazil v. Switzerland

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Portugal v. Uruguay

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 29

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Netherlands v. Qatar

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Iran v. United States

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 30

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Tunisia v. France

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Poland v. Argentina

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 1

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Croatia v. Belgium

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Japan v. Spain

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 2

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – South Korea v. Portugal

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Cameroon v. Brazil

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 3

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – TBA

11 a.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – TBA

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 4

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 5

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 6

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 9

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 10

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA

11 a.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 13

12 p.m. – World Cup Live

12:45 p.m. – Semi-Finals – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 14

12 p.m. – World Cup Live

12:45 p.m. – Semi-Finals – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 17

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Third Place Match – Teams TBA

11 a.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 18

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – World Cup Final – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight