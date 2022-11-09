The grandest tournament in international soccer is coming to the Middle East for the first time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The State of Qatar will host thirty-two national teams from across the globe in the month-long competition.
For the first time in its 92-year history, the World Cup is running in the late fall of the Northern Hemisphere. The tournament normally occurs in the summer months but has been rescheduled to avoid the sweltering heat of the host nation, with average temperatures well above 100° in the summer. By contrast, Qatar averages 77° and 68° in November and December, respectively.
This will be the second World Cup tournament to be held in Asia, following the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.
When does the 2022 World Cup start?
Group play begins Sunday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. (U.S. Central Time), as host nation Qatar plays Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The final match is slated for Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. (Central), at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.
Who is competing in the 2022 World Cup?
Each team qualified for the tournament through a series of matches over the past three years against other nations in their respective regions. The 32 teams were put into four pots or pools to draw from based on their international ranking, with one team pulled from each pot to form a group.
The four teams in each group will play one match against the three nations in their group. Teams receive 3 points for a win, 1 point apiece for a draw, and no points for a loss. After the three group matches, the two nations with the most points in each group advance to the knockout stage, which is a 16-team, single-elimination bracket.
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
United States
Wales
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
Australia
Denmark
Tunisia
Group E
Spain
Costa Rica
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
How can I watch the 2022 World Cup?
The World Cup will be broadcast on over-the-air FOX affiliates and via cable on FS1. You can also view matches online at FOXSports.com, via the FOX Sports App, and streaming for free on Tubi.
FOX 2’s World Cup TV schedule
Beginning Monday, Nov. 21, “World Cup Tonight” will air at midnight on every tournament match day. Hosts Kate Abdo, former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) star Maurice Edu, and former NFL star and soccer aficionado Chad Johnson welcome guests and analysts to recap and discuss the tournament.
Rob Stone of FOX Sports will host “World Cup Today” to preview each of the day’s fixtures prior to opening kick of the first match.
Due to the tournament, The Power of Two Midday News and Studio STL will air at their regularly scheduled times of 11 a.m. and noon, respectively, on KPLR 11.
Syndicated programs “The Rachael Ray Show,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “TMZ Live,” and “Hot Bench” will all be affected at some point during the World Cup. The shows will return to their normal times at the conclusion of the competition. Check the FOX 2 Program Schedule to see which shows will be impacted.
The FOX 2 World Cup broadcast schedule is as follows (all times Central):
Nov. 21
9 a.m. – World Cup Today
9:45 a.m. – Senegal v. Netherlands
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – United States v. Wales
3 p.m. – World Cup Today
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Nov. 22
9 a.m. – World Cup Today
9:45 a.m. – Mexico v. Poland
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – France v. Australia
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Nov. 23
9 a.m. – World Cup Today
9:45 a.m. – Spain v. Costa Rica
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Belgium v. Canada
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Nov. 24
9 a.m. – World Cup Today
9:45 a.m. – Portugal v. Ghana
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Brazil v. Serbia
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Nov. 25
9 a.m. – World Cup Today
9:45 a.m. – Netherlands v. Ecuador
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – England v. United States
3 p.m. – World Cup Today
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Nov. 26
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Nov. 27
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Nov. 28
9 a.m. – World Cup Today
9:45 a.m. – Brazil v. Switzerland
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Portugal v. Uruguay
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Nov. 29
8 a.m. – World Cup Live
8:45 a.m. – Netherlands v. Qatar
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Iran v. United States
3 p.m. – World Cup Today
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Nov. 30
8 a.m. – World Cup Live
8:45 a.m. – Tunisia v. France
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Poland v. Argentina
3 p.m. – World Cup Today
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 1
8 a.m. – World Cup Live
8:45 a.m. – Croatia v. Belgium
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Japan v. Spain
3 p.m. – World Cup Today
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 2
8 a.m. – World Cup Live
8:45 a.m. – South Korea v. Portugal
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Cameroon v. Brazil
3 p.m. – World Cup Today
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 3
8 a.m. – World Cup Live
8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – TBA
11 a.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – TBA
3 p.m. – World Cup Today
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 4
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 5
8 a.m. – World Cup Live
8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – World Cup Live
8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 9
8 a.m. – World Cup Live
8:45 a.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA
12 p.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 10
8 a.m. – World Cup Live
8:45 a.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA
11 a.m. – World Cup Today
12:45 p.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA
3 p.m. – World Cup Today
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 13
12 p.m. – World Cup Live
12:45 p.m. – Semi-Finals – Teams TBA
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 14
12 p.m. – World Cup Live
12:45 p.m. – Semi-Finals – Teams TBA
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 17
8 a.m. – World Cup Live
8:45 a.m. – Third Place Match – Teams TBA
11 a.m. – World Cup Today
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight
Dec. 18
8 a.m. – World Cup Live
8:45 a.m. – World Cup Final – Teams TBA
12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight