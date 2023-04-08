ST. LOUIS – Saturday is the only time this year all four of St. Louis’ professional sports teams will play a regular-season game on the same day.
If you want to watch all four of the St. Louis Cardinals, Blues, CITY SC and Battlehawks in action, make sure to plan ahead. The Battlehawks play early Saturday, followed by three night games.
Here’s what you need to know in order to watch…
Battlehawks
- Game time: Noon CT
- Opponent: Vegas Vipers (Home Match)
- Channel: ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes
Cardinals
- Game time: 6:10 p.m. CT
- Opponent: Milwaukee Brewers (Road Game)
- Channel: Bally Sports Midwest PLUS/MLB.TV
Blues
- Game time: 7 p.m. CT
- Opponent: Minnesota Wild (Road Game)
- Channel: Bally Sports Midwest
CITY SC
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. CT
- Opponent: Seattle Sounders (Road Match)
- Stream: Apple TV+