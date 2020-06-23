White Sox announce deal with 1st-round draft pick Crochet

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2014 file photo, Chicago’s Ed Howard celebrates after his team won 7-5 over Las Vegas to win the U.S. final at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa. The Chicago Cubs selected hometown shortstop Howard in the first round of the baseball amateur draft Wednesday night, June 10, 2020. The 18-year-old Howard was a prep star at Mount Carmel High School on Chicago’s South Side. He also started for the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League team that advanced to the finals of the Little League World Series. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have signed first-round draft pick Garrett Crochet to a minor league contract that includes a signing bonus worth $4,547,500.

Crochet went No. 11 overall in the June 10 amateur draft. The 21-year-old left-hander made one start before his junior season at Tennessee was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, striking out six in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

The 6-foot-6 Crochet is known for his blazing fastball. He went 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 18 appearances with the Volunteers during his sophomore season, averaging 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.