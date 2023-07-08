Not only did the Cardinals lose the game to the White Sox on Friday night, they also lost one of their top starting pitchers. The White Sox beat the Cardinals 8-7 in Chicago and pitcher Jordan Montgomery left the contest with a right hamstring injury.

The Cards had built a 5-0 lead that included a two run home run by Nolan Arenado in the 3rd inning. CBC alum Jake Burger got the Sox on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the 5th inning. It was Burger’s 19th round tripper of the season. The 5th inning was also when Montgomery suffered the hamstring injury while throwing a pitch. He will undergo tests on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury.

After Montgomery departed the Cardinals bullpen failed. Jo Jo Romero and Andre Palante allowed five runs in the 6th inning that gave the White Sox a 6-5 lead. Burger added a two run double in the five run assault. Arenado hit his 2nd home run of the game and 19th of the season in the 7th inning to give St. Louis the lead again at 7-6.

Kyle Leahy making his Cardinals and Major League debut allowed a game tieing home run to Chicago’s Luis Robert. Chris Stratton came on for Leahy and allowed a bases loaded walk to Zach Remillard giving the Sox and 8-7 lead that they never relinquished.

Before the game, the Cardinals announced that infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman was going on the injured list with right wrist inflammation.