Who do St. Louis fans root for now that the Cardinals have been eliminated?

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) takes the ball from starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) while going to the bull pen for relief during the fourth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Houston Astros Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ST. LOUIS- With the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees eliminated from the postseason, the Major League Baseball playoffs are down to the following:

National League: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Milwaukee and Atlanta

American League: Chicago, Boston, Tampa Bay and Houston

If you’re a baseball fan and struggling with where this all leaves you as far as rooting interests are concerned, we’re here to help with a few connections that might help.

Dodgers: Probably too soon, considering the heartbreak from Wednesday night, but Max Scherzer (Parkway Central/Missouri) and Joe Kelly (former Cardinal pitcher) are on the roster.

Giants: Former St. Louis relievers John Brebbia and Dominic Leone are candidates for their NLDS roster against the Dodgers.

Brewers: Former Cardinal Kolten Wong is the only St. Louis connection there. It’s possible but unlikely that reliever Devin Williams (Hazelwood West) could return for the World Series after suffering a broken hand.

White Sox: Former Cardinals about! Manager Tony LaRussa, Bench Coach Miguel Cairo, Third Base coach Joe McEwing, plus Shelley Duncan, brother of the late former Cardinal Chris and son of the longtime pitching coach Dave Duncan, is the team’s analytics coordinator. Former Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn was roughed up by the Astros in game 1 of the NLDS Thursday. CBC grad Jake Burger made his major league debut for the White Sox earlier this season. He is not on the ALDS roster, but could be added to ALCS or World Series rosters if necessary.

Astros: Dusty Baker’s coaching staff includes former St. Louis Cardinals minor league instructor Brent Strom as pitching coach. On the field, Houston has former Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz on the active roster, but left pitcher Jake Odorizzi (Highland, IL) off the ALDS roster.

Red Sox: Pitcher Tanner Houck (Collinsville/Missouri) has been lights out for Boston lately.

Tampa Bay: We all know about Randy Arozarena, but the Rays also feature pitchers Pete Fairbanks (Webster Groves/Missouri), Josh Fleming (Columbia, IL/Webster University) and former Cardinal Michael Wacha.