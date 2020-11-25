Why Missouri-Vanderbilt could make college football history Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Coronavirus has postponed what might have been one of the bigger storylines of the season by delaying what will eventually be Barry Odom’s return to Faurot Field, this time as Defensive Coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks. In its place could be a game that makes college football history when Vanderbilt comes to town.

The Commodores have been beset by their own issues with injuries and COVID-19, so much so that the team may have a women’s soccer player fill in as a placekicker.

Head Coach Derek Mason confirmed to reporters Wednesday that Sarah Fuller, a senior goalie, worked out in practice Tuesday and is “an option” to see the field, although he didn’t indicate if that would be in the form of kickoffs, punts or field goal attempts.

“She’s got a strong leg. We’ll see what that yields,” Mason said. “We’ll figure out what that looks like on Saturday.” It is believed that Fuller would be the first woman ever to compete in a Power 5 conference football game.

Sarah Fuller has practiced with the Vandy football team this week as a kicker. She is a member of the Vandy soccer team.



Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday he didn’t know about that possibility when asked for reaction.