The Blues outshot the Minnesota Wild (34-28) and out hit the Wild (39-21) but that didn’t matter as they s lost game two of their playoff series, 6-2. The Blues fell behind 4-0 before rallying with goals from Jordan Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko. Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick for Minnesota including an empty net goal and Joel Eriksson added two more goals. The series is now tied at one win apiece with Game 3 coming up Friday night at Enterprise Center at 8:30 pm.

