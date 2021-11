Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates his touchdown with Casey Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Trinity High School alum Isaiah Williams scored two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing to help the Illini to a 47-14 lopsided win over their in state rival Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Champaign.

The Illini ran for 217 yards and four scores. Chase Brown led the way with 112 yards on the ground. Williams finished with 113 yards receiving and the 21 yard TD run.

The Illini finish the regular season at 5-7 in head coach Bret Bielema’s first season leading Illinois.