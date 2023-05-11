To the Prep Zone and over to SLU High School. We’re talking with Ryan Wingo, the Junior Billlikens star football player who also runs track as a sprinter. Wingo runs in the 100 and 200 meters as well as the relays. They will host a district tournament this coming weekend. Wingo finished third in state last year in the 100 and 200 meters. You’ve probably heard, Wingo’s also a star football player and a top recruit. The wide receiver is a five star recruit with schools like National Champion Georgia and Missouri in pursuit.

