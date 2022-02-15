‘Woke up a Fiancé’; Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens announce engagement

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–If 2021 was a breakout year for CBC alum Jonathan Owens, 2022 promises to be even bigger on and off the field.

Tuesday morning, Owens and Simone Biles, his girlfriend and Olympic gymnastics legend, announced their engagement.

“THE EASIEST YES

I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3,” Biles shared on social media.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020, and Owens was Biles’ biggest cheerleader when the Olympic gymnastics trials were held in St. Louis last year.

On Instagram, Owens said “she really had no clue what was coming.”