MADISON, Ill. – For the first time ever, there will be two NTT IndyCar Series races on back-to-back days at World Wide Technology Raceway.

It’s part of the Bommarito 500 Mega Weekend set for Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30.

There will be six races in 26 hours, highlighted by the two NTT IndyCar Series races.

The two races begin at 2:40 p.m. on both days.