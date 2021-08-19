Wrestling legend Ric Flair to appear at NWA event in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Wrestling legend Ric Flair is coming to St. Louis later this month for the National Wrestling Alliance’s return to The Chase Park Plaza.

The kiss-stealing, wheeling-dealing, limousine-riding, jet flying son of a gun has agreed to appear at NWA 73: Wrestling at The Chase on Sunday, Aug. 29, nearly 30 years after winning his first world championship.

Flair, the 10-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, will address fans in the Khorassan Room at The Chase and will be seated ringside during the title bout between current champion Nick Aldis and challenger Trevor Murdoch.

Flair is widely considered to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time, with a career spanning multiple decades and feuds against a who’s who in the sport: Harley Race, the Briscos, Dusty Rhodes, Terry Funk, Ricky Steamboat, Sting, Vader, Hulk Hogan, and many more.

This is Flair’s first appearance at an American wrestling event since leaving World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this month. He appeared in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide on Aug. 14, as a manager for his future son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo.

It was always historic. But now #NWA73 at The Chase will be LEGENDARY. 🚨



The rumors are true. He's finally HOME. ⚡️@RicFlairNatrBoy is coming back to the NWA & Wrestling At The Chase‼️ pic.twitter.com/SvaZi68ab6 — NWA (@nwa) August 19, 2021