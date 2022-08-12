MADISON, Ill. – Several IndyCar drivers spent Thursday testing the track at World Wide Technology Raceway.

It’s all part of the buildup to the sixth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500, which takes place on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The local track has had a resurgence under the ownership of Curtis Francois. The NASCAR race in June was a huge success, but getting the Indy circuit to commit to a race here in 2017 was the first big step for the local track.

For more information on the upcoming event, click here.