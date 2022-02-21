XFL announces NFL partnership, still no word on franchise cities

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 09: Jordan Ta’amu #10 of the St. Louis Battlehawks looks for an open receiver in the second quarter against the Dallas Renegades in an XFL Football game on February 09, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–Dwayne Johnson teased an XFL announcement during a January television appearance in January, and while the timeframe of 2-3 weeks appears to be a bit off, there was some news on that front Monday.

The league announced “it would collaborate with the NFL on select innovation programs to further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development both on and off the field.” Health and safety initiatives will be part of this collaboration, with the potential for work in the areas of rules and officiating and scouting down the road.

The league has still not announced cities that will host teams in the third incarnation of the spring football league which will kick off in the spring of 2023. The St. Louis BattleHawks were a sensation in 2020, leading the league in attendance and social media buzz before the coronavirus pandemic shut down operations and forced the league into bankruptcy.

Attempts to reach a league spokesman, Johnson, and Dany Garcia, who co-own the league, about when the league plans to announce team cities, were not successful Monday.