ST. LOUIS – Finally! The XFL has come back to St. Louis!

The XFL announced during its town hall on Sunday afternoon that St. Louis will have a team when it restarts on Feb. 18, 2023. Besides St. Louis, seven other cities will host teams next season – Seattle, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Arlington, Houston, Washington D.C., and Orlando.

The St. Louis team will play inside The Dome at America’s Center once again.

St. Louis had a successful franchise during the XFL’s last run in 2020. The BattleHawks was a sensation in 2020, leading the league in attendance and social media buzz before the COVID pandemic shut down operations and forced the league into bankruptcy.

Actor, businessman, and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought the XFL after it ended in 2020. The XFL will start once again in 2023.

In late February 2022, the league announced that “it would collaborate with the NFL on select innovation programs to further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development both on and off the field.” Health and safety initiatives will be part of this collaboration, with the potential for work in the areas of rules and officiating and scouting down the road.

This past April, former St. Louis Rams head coach Jim Haslett was named one of eight coaches for the league’s relaunch, along with Reggie Barlow, Terrell Buckley, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Hines Ward, and Rod Woodson.

The XFL relaunch will not include New York, Los Angeles, and Tampa, which had teams during its last iteration.