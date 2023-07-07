The X-F-L prides itself as the league of opportunity for many football players embarking on a pro career. The embodiment of that sprit was on full display on Friday at the St. Louis XFL Showcase at Missouri Baptist University. Members of the Battlehawks including head coach Anthony Becht and quarterback A.J. McCarron were on hand to watch as hundreds of prospective players showed their skills in front of XFL coaches and personnel directors. They including many St. Louis area players hoping for their chance to live out their football dream.

