ST. LOUIS – While we don’t know if the St. Louis BattleHawks will be part of the XFL relaunch, we do know where you can watch the games in 2023.

On Wednesday, ESPN said the XFL signed an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to broadcast all 43 games (40 regular season, two playoff, and the championship games) on ABC, ESPN, and FX in the upcoming season.

The five-year deal also includes exclusive content rights across Disney and ESPN outlets.

Last month, the XFL announced head coaches for the league’s eight teams. FOX 2 also confirmed St. Louis was in the mix to host one of those teams.

The St. Louis franchise was a sensation in 2020, leading the league in attendance and social media buzz before the coronavirus pandemic shut down operations and forced the league into bankruptcy. The league was then acquired by actor and former pro wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Garcia, Johnson’s ex-wife.