The wait will finally be over for St. Louis football fans at 5:00 PM this coming Sunday, July 24th. The new XFL will announce the eight cities that have teams and play when their football league resumes in 2023. St. Louis had a successful franchise during the XFL’s last run in 2020, but Covid 19 ended the season and the league for a while. The Battlehawks played in front of the largest fan support in the league in 2020 and St. Louis should expect the return of their team to the Dome in early 2023. The league will announce the cities chosen during a town hall meeting.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction