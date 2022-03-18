ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Luke Voit is heading back to the National League. The Lafayette High School graduate and former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman was traded Friday to the San Diego Padres, just hours before he was set to make his 2022 spring training debut for the Yankees.

New York will receive pitcher Justin Lange in return.

Voit, who was traded for Giovanny Gallegos and Chason Shreve in a 2018 deadline deal, led all of baseball with 22home runs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He’s been hampered by an assortment of injuries that put him on the injured list multiple times last season, when he hit .239 with 11 home runs. New York’s decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo this week appeared to make Voit expendable.