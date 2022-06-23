The YMCA has launched adaptive sports leagues in an effort to get more kids playing sports in the St. Louis area. (Photo couretsy: YMCA)

ST. LOUIS – The YMCA has launched adaptive sports leagues in an effort to get more kids playing sports in the St. Louis area.

Leaders from the Gateway Region YMCA announced the launch of its inaugural baseball and basketball adaptive sports programs. Children and young adults throughout the st. louis region who have physical or cognitive disabilities will have an opportunity to play sports as a team member in an organized program.

“Part of our mission at the Y is to provide inclusive programs and services where all in our community can participate,” said Matt Thompson, district vice president at the Gateway Region YMCA. “Every child deserves the chance to play sports and feel part of a team, and we are so excited to provide these life-changing experiences for the participants and their families.”

Registration is currently open. Teams start for those at age 5 and up to age 24. For more information on the program, click here.