‘You never stop bobbing and weaving as a parent’; Adam Wainwright helps pen book for dads

ST. LOUIS- What do you do when you’re trying something new? You might ask some friends who have gone down the road you’re traveling for some advice. That’s what TopGolf executive Craig Kessler did in 2019 as a parent of three children. The letters he got from friends ultimately led to a book hitting book outlets this week, The Dad Advice Project, featuring thoughts on parenting from dozens of people, including St. Louis Cardinal pitcher Adam Wainwright.
“You never stop learning in anything, but especially as a parent you never get everything figured out because every kid is different every kid has strengths and weaknesses and likes and dislikes the other ones don’t, so you never stop bobbing and weaving as a parent so it’s always good to hear other people’s perspectives on it,” Wainwright, the father of five children, said Wednesday morning on the Karraker and Smallmon 101 ESPN radio program.
Wainwright’s advice came in the form of a poem with “a little bit of history about what you can expect…things that are bound to happen to you as a parent and how to react to them,” he said.
Wainwright has been well-known as a family man over his years in baseball but it took on an added significance earlier this season when he went on the COVID injury list to step away from the game for a week to take care of his wife and kids, who all were sick with the virus.
Among the other authors in the book are golfers Davis Love III, Notah Begay and former CIA Director George Tenet.