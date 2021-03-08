Young Astros’ pinch runner is no match for Molina’s throw to second

Astros’ pinch runner Jose Siri tried to test veteran Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina’s arm Sunday in a spring training game.
First, pitcher Adam Wainwright threw over to first to try to pick off Siri. Then Molina attempted to get him out when he threw down to first. After being called safe from Molina’s first base-throw, Siri shook his finger at Molina as if to say “don’t even bother.”
Then Siri tried to steal second, and it wasn’t even close. Molina threw down to second and Matt Carpenter got the tag.