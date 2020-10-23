Your Illini Nation Kickoff Show 2020

The NHL won't take it outside and open 2021 with the Winter Classic in Minnesota but still hopes to get the hockey season going around the start of the new year.

The league on Thursday canceled the Winter Classic scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis and All-Star Weekend that was set for late January in Sunrise, Florida. It said those moves don't change the league and players' target date to begin on or around Jan. 1 in the hopes of each team playing a full 82-game season.