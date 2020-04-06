St. Louis County map shows coronavirus cases by zip code

An interactive map from St. Louis County Department of Health shows the number of coronavirus cases by zipcode. This map is constantly updated by information provided by the county. Find out more at stlcorona.com.

The state of Missouri is now under a stay-at-home order. It went into effect on April 6. Most of our viewing area was already under a city or county issued stay-at-home order.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement during a press conference on Friday. The statewide stay at home order will be in effect until April 24. Stay-at-home orders allow residents only to leave their homes for essential reasons.

Missouri was one of the later states to issue a statewide order. The first case of coronavirus was reported in the state on March 7.

During Friday’s press conference the governor also warned residents the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a $500 million budget shortfall for the fiscal year. He announced he would temporarily freeze $180 million in state spending to help cover that gap.

Now there are only nine states who have not issued a statewide order.