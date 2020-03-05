Money Saver: Buy one, get one FREE Starbucks drinks on March 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get some spring in your step with an extra boost from Starbucks.

Need a late in the day pick me up, Starbucks Happy Hour is back. Stop by between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday and when you buy any handcrafted drink you'll get a second one for free.

This includes the three new spring focused drinks, Iced Pineapple Matcha, Iced Golden Ginger and Nitro Cold Brew with salted honey cold foam.

You do not need to be a rewards member, although it is free and get points toward freebies,

but you do need to have the app on your mobile device.

Good for size grande or larger!





