Live Now
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter over bus accident in St. Louis
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Money saver: Clearance sale at Walmart

Margie's Money Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It’s a last chance clearance sale going on right now at Walmart online. You can find discounts on toys, clothing, home improvement, appliances, home, electronics
and more. There are thousands of deals to choose from. Many of these items ship next days or include free delivery or pick up.

Grab this deal here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News