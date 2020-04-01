Money Saver: If you need a distraction, shop Macy’s online

ST. LOUIS – Since stores are closed many retailers are trying to stay afloat by offering deals online.

Macy’s has an “if you need a distraction” sale with select items offering some of their lowest prices.



Check out deals on activewear, small appliances, comforter sets, pajamas and more. You can also save on deals to brighten your daily routine like jewelry up to 70-percent off.

Also, home is where the calm is offering up to 65-percent off on furniture, mattresses and area rugs.

You’ll also grab free shipping with your $25 dollar purchase.

