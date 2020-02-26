ST. LOUIS - Karen Barnes, a nurse manager of Postpartum Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center discusses what women can expect in the hours following giving birth and how Missouri Baptist Baby Childbirth Center helps mom through all of the stages of pregnancy.
STL Moms: Caring for yourself after childbirth
ST. LOUIS - Karen Barnes, a nurse manager of Postpartum Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center discusses what women can expect in the hours following giving birth and how Missouri Baptist Baby Childbirth Center helps mom through all of the stages of pregnancy.