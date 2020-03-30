STL Moms: COVID-19 and pregnant health care workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's a stressful time for many pregnant women who find themselves not able to work from home right now and what about expectant women who work in health care?

Reporter Molly Rose reached out to some area hospitals on how they're protecting pregnant nurses and doctors. BJC and Mercy tell Molly they're pregnant healthcare providers aren't caring for COVID- 19 patients, but SSM Health says their pregnant healthcare providers are allowed to.



BJC Health Care statement: "Pregnant healthcare providers are not assigned to provide care for suspected or confirmed covid19 patients. All employees are following our standard procedures to keep themselves safe while providing care for patients."

Mercy statement: "We are treating pregnant co-workers the same as the high-risk co-workers (those who are immune-compromised or older), which means they are not providing care to respiratory patients. For some co-workers, that means being re-assigned to a different department or unit."

SSM Heath statement: " SSM Health released a statement in part saying pregnant employees are allowed to work and that they are protected at the same cautious level as all caregivers. "

