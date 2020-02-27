STL Moms: Easterseals Midwest to host Autism Friendly Family Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It seems nearly every time we talk about autism the numbers go up, now 1 in 59 children in America are affected by the disorder.

But help is available, Melanie Mills the director of Autism services with Easterseals Midwest along with Marissa Bean a parent of a child with Autism joined Fox 2 to talk about a special event designed to allow families that have children with autism to experience activities in a secure environment.

Event: Easterseals Midwest Autism Friendly Family Night

March 26 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM The Missouri History Museum



