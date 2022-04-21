They are talented, bright and shine like the lights placed on them. The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation went to area schools and picked 24 schools for their fantastic musical performances. Those high schoolers will compete in the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards and will find out this May who the nominees will be in 14 categories. Today, we got a special treat – a performance Belleville West High School and their performance from “The 25 Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

