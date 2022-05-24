Named one of the top new places to eat in St. Louis, 4Hens Creole Kitchen has a lot to cluck about. Visit them at the food hall inside The City Foundry STL and get one of their baskets. Woo man, you will taste what we are trying to write about. Let us suggest the Chicken D’awlins, the Swamp Thang, or the Down and Dirty salad! Don’t forget about the Little Chicks meal made for kids and be sure to wash it all down with Little Chicks lemonade!

4Hens Creole Kitchen

3730 Foundry Way

City Foundry STL food hall