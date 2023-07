ST. LOUIS – Make sure your bike is ready to roll because one of the best bike rides is getting ready to roll.

It’s free and brings an important message and mission – stop the violence in our community. Joining us Thursday is the organizer, Shawn Walker. See how this year’s ride is gearing up!

Stop The Violence Ride

July 28, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon

Meet at the YMCA Rec-Plex parking lot at 4343 West Florissant

