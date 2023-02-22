ST. LOUIS – Flossie Njama is a healthcare provider who faced a health crisis – she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder in 2015.

She got to work and ended up reversing her disorder and healing herself. Flossie wrote a best-selling book on Amazon.com called Village Vibes.

It takes you through her story and how she conquered her disorder and wrote a book and became the maker of a healthy turmeric tea. She truly is healthy, wealthy, and oh so wise!

Be sure to visit SimpleLifeHealthierYou.com. Also purchase her book, Village Vibes from Amazon.com.