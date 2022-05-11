There’s a connection between what children are eating and the severity of their ADHD symptoms. That’s what Dana Kay is seeing in her practice at ADHD Thrive Institute. Dana shares how to work with a picky eater, making less of a power struggle.

Dana is a board-certified holistic health and nutrition practitioner. She uses nutrition and functional lab testing to discover hidden stresses and dysfunctions of the body that effect the symptoms of ADHD. Discover the 4-step Blueprint parents can use to address their child’s ADHD symptoms naturally. It’s time to bring back calm into your home.

