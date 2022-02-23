ADHD Thrive Institute helps thousands of families reduce their child’s ADHD symptoms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Health officials in Missouri updated the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard on Wednesday with the latest information on cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,120,269 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 825 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 14,907 total deaths as of Wednesday, Feb. 23, an increase of 13 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.33%.