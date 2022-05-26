Full moon floats, river time supper club, day trips or night trips, whatever you want for a river excursion, you can plan it with Big Muddy Adventures. They offer fun times down the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. The nice part is a guide can be booked to go with your group and if you are missing some gear, the shop has you covered. Whether you are a St. Louisan or a visitor, you will see the area from a whole new perspective!

Big Muddy Adventures

4662 Washington Blvd. in Downtown St. Louis

314-896-4BMA

