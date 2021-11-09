Almost Home wants your support to help young mothers create a better future

ST. LOUIS – Almost Home has a laser focus – to help young moms to become self-sufficient and create a better future for their families. This mission is not done alone. Reona Wise, executive director of Almost Home, visited with us to talk about their online-only Empower 24-Hour Virtual Fundraiser.

It starts Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and ends Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. We all have 24 hours to donate to the dreams of area women and reach the goal of raising $125,000 and every donation during this 24 hours is quadrupled.

