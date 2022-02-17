Approved Home Improvements has 40% off all internal chimney repairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Results from a study released by The Pew Charitable Trusts on Thursday show Missouri and Kansas residents don't have effective access to treatment for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

The study shows geography and health insurance coverage, rather than medical need, often determines whether patients can access effective treatment for OUD, shining light on the fact that some individuals can't access critical resources, simply due to where they live or what health insurance they have.