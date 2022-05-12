Warm, cold, back to warm – the weather can affect all parts of your chimney and fireplace. James Anderson at Approved Home Improvement tells this to everyone: “Don’t hope your safe, know you’re safe.” For the month of May, there is a 20% discount on all tuckpointing jobs completed in May, including free fireplace cleaning and chim-cam camera inspection. All you need to do is mention Studio STL or FOX 2. Let Approved Home Improvements take a look. Mention Studio STL or FOX 2 when you call 314-780-6080 or visit AHillCSTL.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction