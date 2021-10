ST. LOUIS - Website Niche has released its ranking of the best U.S. private schools for 2022, and the Northeast appears to be dominating the top spots, but one St. Louis area private school has cracked the top 30.

Niche put John Burroughs School in the number 29 spot. The private school founded in 1923 is located in the heart of Ladue. They teach students from 7th to 12th grade. According to the school's website, tuition is $31,250 per year.