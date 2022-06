ST. LOUIS – Local and award-winning musician, Dre’co stopped by to give a listen to what will be going on at the 2022 Hip Hop Fusia Fest.

It’s going to be on July 2 Off Broadway on Lemp Avenue from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fans can hear 8 hours of the best hip-hop groups from around the region – they have Dre’Co, iLLPHONiCS, Native Sun, and much more.

For Tickets: bit.ly/fusiafest22

Fusia Fest 2022

Off Broadway

3509 Lemp Avenue St. Louis , MO 63118