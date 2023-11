ST. LOUIS – Hunger Games fans are going to love this latest installment, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Movie critic Kathy Kaiser says to see it – you won’t regret it; she gives it a 5 out of 5 popcorns! If you want to stay and be creeped out, head to Netflix for another thumbs up film named ‘The Killer,’ which is streaming now.