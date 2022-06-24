ST. LOUIS – Get a chance to win a $10,000 paid influence partnership with Flipstik and other prizes! What is a Flipstik? It sticks on the back of your mobile phone allowing you to hold the phone for selfies, it can also act as a kick stand allowing the phone to sit on a table or desk. It can also be attached to any object or wall so there’s no need for a big crew to make a video. Inventor and owner, Akeem Shannon told us how he came to invent the Flipstik and how his company is growing. GetFlipstik.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction