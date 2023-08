ST. LOUIS – Laura Carney is a journalist who lost her father when he was killed by a distracted driver in 2003.

Laura was only 25 years old. 13 years later, her dad’s bucket list is found. On it are more than 50 things. Laura decided to take the next few years to complete her father’s list and chronicles her adventure in her first novel, ‘A Father’s List.’

It’s a great read that will leave you inspired and grateful for the loved ones you do have in life.

